Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Vegas NYE
Local News
I-Team
National News
Mystery Wire
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Border Report
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
US employers cut 140,000 jobs in December, first monthly loss since pandemic erupted
Top Stories
Incoming Nevada assemblywoman details chaos outside Capitol
Video
Only on 8: Nevada National Guard Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry discusses importance of outreach to minority communities about COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Local expert weighs in on economic future as recent furloughs fuel uncertainty
Video
Experts say open, unbiased dialogue is key when talking to kids about recent events
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, January 7th
Video
Top Stories
We haven’t seen the last of the clouds
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, January 6th
Video
A change in our skies today
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, January 5th
Video
Soak up some sunshine today
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Masters Report
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
UNLV cuts ties with recruit Zaon Collins
RB Charles Williams returns to UNLV with all-time rushing record in sight
Video
Knights gear up for DeBoer’s 1st full season as head coach
Video
Raiders’ Jacobs skidded 320 feet before striking wall in airport tunnel
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
A safe, fun night out with Finger Lickin’ Foodie Tours
Video
Top Stories
Attorney Eric Palacios on new years and new laws
Video
Top Stories
Southwest Medical on depression awareness
Video
Get your fit on this year at Redemption Fitness
Video
Convenient and safe car repair with RepairSmith
Video
Non surgical face lift options at Smith’s Plastic Surgery
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
A safe, fun night out with Finger Lickin’ Foodie Tours
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jan 8, 2021 / 05:36 AM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 8, 2021 / 05:36 AM PST
Learn more at
FingerLickingFoodieTours.com
Don't Miss
I-Team: 5 hospitals in Las Vegas valley at or above 100 percent ICU capacity
Video
I-Team: Caretaker kicked, shoved vulnerable adults in her care while sister recorded video, documents say
Video
I-Team: License plate, ‘long blond hair’ led police to vandalism suspects, documents say
I-Team: McCarran ranks among top airports for TSA COVID-19 infections
Video
I-Team: 7-month-old Las Vegas boy died of fentanyl overdose, documents say
Video
I-Team: COVID-19 leading cause of death in Nevada for December
Video
I-Team: Driver accused in fatal cyclist crash deemed by feds ‘imminent hazard to public safety’; trucking company under investigation
Video
Trending Stories
O.J. Simpson on Capitol riots: ‘Is it truly justice for all?’
NEW: Nevada, Clark County set records for COVID-19 cases
Video
MGM Resorts confirms furloughs of 140 Las Vegas managers
Video
UNLV cuts ties with recruit Zaon Collins
DETR says some unemployment benefits could start again this week