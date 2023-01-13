Las Vegas(KLAS)-His love for Sub Woffers and electronics is what created the stage name for

Jesse Kardon, aka Subtronics. He grew up playing the drums in the streets of Philadelphia. An internship at a recording studio began his career to become one of the biggest bass music producers and performer in electronic music. His debut album “Fractals” landed at number four on the Billboard dance charts and tonight he kicks off his Antifractals tour at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Centers.