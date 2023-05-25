Las Vegas(KLAS)-Rolling Stones has her on the list of the 50 best stand ups of all time and now , Tig Notaro is coming to Las Vegas for a one night performance at The Theater inside the Virgin on June 2. Kendall Tenney catched up with the comedian.
