KLAS
Please enter a search term.
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Feb 20, 2023 / 04:31 PM PST
Updated: Feb 20, 2023 / 04:31 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-In recognition of Black History Month, The Mob Museum and Harrison House will revisit the Moulin Rouge’s shining moments and social influence on February 23rd. Shakala Alvaranga shares the details of the upcoming event.
