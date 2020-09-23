A new documentary looks at the story of one of the Manson victims

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Downtown Summerlin hosts month-long virtual Halloween celebration
Video
Top Stories
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Repaving a 10-mile stretch of Nellis Blvd
Video
LIVE: Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court
Live
Woman injured after shots fired in Aria valet on Las Vegas Strip
Video
Mountain lion recorded stalking kids in California neighborhood
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 22nd
Video
Top Stories
A hazy and hot start to autumn
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Sally reveals ship that was submerged for decades
Video
Dolphin rescued from pond after being trapped by Hurricane Sally storm surge
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Storm surge warning issued for Texas, Louisiana coasts ahead of Beta
Video
Gov. Greg Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Raiders players read to local elementary school students
Golden Knights and American Red Cross announce 1 October blood drive
Raiders players and Coach Jon Gruden talk about win over Saints on Monday Night Football
Video
702 Raider Nation celebrates as bars open just in time for Raiders’ first home game
Video
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Going “Into the Woods” for the fall at the Bellagio Conservatory
Video
Top Stories
A new documentary looks at the story of one of the Manson victims
Video
Create your own face mask at Love Shop Give
Video
Eco Electric on maintaining service panels
Video
Gameday To-Go is a new tailgating experience
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
A new documentary looks at the story of one of the Manson victims
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Sep 23, 2020 / 05:43 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 23, 2020 / 05:43 AM PDT
Jay Sebring: Cutting into the truth dives into the life of the Hollywood hair stylist
Don't Miss
PHOTOS: Raider Nation celebrates first home game in Las Vegas
Video
Raiders players read to local elementary school students
Raiders players and Coach Jon Gruden talk about win over Saints on Monday Night Football
Video
702 Raider Nation celebrates as bars open just in time for Raiders’ first home game
Video
Raiders coming to Las Vegas helps NFL and the city forge relationship after decades of being apart
Video
‘The Main Event’ city returns: Preview to the Raiders season opener
Video
Fans show up outside Allegiant Stadium to support Raiders for season opener
Video
Trending Stories
Woman injured after shots fired in Aria valet on Las Vegas Strip
Video
Flight traveling from Chicago to Las Vegas diverted to Denver
Video
Layoffs continue on the Strip as two resort restaurants make cuts
Report: Police interviews, surveillance footage reveal what led up to Strip shooting
Video
Aggressive driving becoming disturbing trend in the Valley
Video