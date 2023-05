Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you want to keep it classy for your queen this weekend, you can take her to “Afternoon Tea” at Petrossian Bar inside The Bellagio. For Mother’s Day weekend, Petrossian Bar is partnering with Dom Perignon to offer specials on brut and rose, to complement their afternoon tea menus. Mom’s will also receive fresh flowers, chocolates, and a floral arch photo opportunity with their reservation. Petrossian Bar features their “high tea” experience Friday through Sunday 1 to 4p.m.