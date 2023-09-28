AYYA Hospitality presents Pine Bistro! The new 21+ DINING AND NIGHTLIFE EXPERIENCE OFFICIALLY OPENS TO THE PUBLIC SEPTEMBER 28TH in Southern Highlands. The cocktail and food menu is inspired by Lebanese flavor profiles, featuring regional ingredients like orange blossom, pine nuts, sumac, fig, arak and more. Roqui Theus stopped by to give Las Vegas Now a look inside of this modern Mediterranean mecca located at 10620 Dean Martin Drive!

The restaurant will be open 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. daily. Reservations are now available on Open Table.

For more information, visit pinebistro.com or follow Pine Bistro on Instagram at @pine.bistro.