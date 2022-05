Las Vegas(KLAS)-Actor, Comedian, and Producer Marlon Wayans’ is bringing his “Microphone Fiend Tour” to M Resort Spa & Casino this Saturday (May 21st) at 8pm.

If you can’t see the show tomorrow, you can watch his new stand-up special streaming on HBO Max, “MARLON WAYANS PRESENTS: THE HEADLINERS.”

Roqui Theus caught up with him to get more details!