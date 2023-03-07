Las Vegas(KLAS)-Happy National Cereal Day (March 7th) from Roqui Theus and The Cereal Killerz Kitchen! The Cereal Killerz Kitchen is a Tik-Tok famous cereal bar offering a unique menu of cereal inspired treats, and the ultimate cereal challenge. They now have 5 locations spanning Vegas, Arizona, and Utah, and each are ready to give out FREE regular sized cereal bowls to guests that mention National Cereal Day.

Roqui caught a cereal challenge live to celebrate!