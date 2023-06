Las Vegas(KLAS)-You know the magic is on stage and in the crowd at Magic Mike Live, but it’s also in the cocktails… whether they have alcohol or not. Cocktail Program Creative director Ricky Lyn, and the unicorn herself, Magic Mike Live’s emcee Jaclyn Marfuggi-Caprio stopped by Las Vegas Now with a chance for viewers to drink the magic and meet the guys!

Join Ricky and some of the Magic Mike Live dancers at the Lee’s liquor Tequila & Beer event at Thomas & Mack tomorrow, June 10, from 4-8 p.m.