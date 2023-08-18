Las Vegas(KLAS)-There are multiple local efforts right now to help the people of Lahaina. One will be taking place Downtown at Container Park, ‘The 9th Island Love for Lahaina Maui Strong Fundraising Event’. To talk more about this event, Kendall Tenney is joined by three of the organizers, Angelica Vallarta, from the AAPI Chamber, James Gonzales, the general manager of Downtown Container Park, Toni Lopez, event producer and Kitty Chow, a singer from the Hypnotiques.

The fundraising event has currently been moved to August 27th due to the weather conditions.