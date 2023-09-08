Las Vegas(KLAS)-9/11 is a day of remembrance, honoring those who were lost and those who continue to come to our rescue.

The community is invited to join 343 first responders at the annual scale climb 9/11 tribute. It’s happening tomorrow (September 9th) at the Strat, and firefighters Aiden Hurley and Sawyer Epstein joined Las Vegas now to lead the way. On-site registration at The Strat begins at 7:30 a.m., and the climbs goes from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Entry is $40, and proceeds benefit tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, and Vegas fire & Rescue Charitable Association. You must be 18 or older to climb.