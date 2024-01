Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you are ready to experience everything from brioche breads to their signature sweet and salty sea salt cream coffee…It’s time to hit up 85°C Bakery Cafe. There’s now another location in Southern Nevada to serve you. Social media Specialist from 85°C Bakery Cafe, Beverly Chow, and Regional Director of Operations Raul Garcia joined Las Vegas Now with what goodies they’re offering.