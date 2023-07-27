Las Vegas(KLAS)-The community is coming back together to “Jus Run” for Vegas Strong! Channel 8 is a proud sponsor of this years Vegas Strong 5k/1 mile walk commemorating the anniversary of one October – honoring survivors, first responders, and those lost. Owner of jus run and race director Cynthia Ganey joined Roqui Theus to encourage strength in numbers for this cherished annual event.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to ongoing one October victim funds and other Las Vegas community needs.