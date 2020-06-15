702 RC Raceway is an indoor racing facility

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Hotter again before the winds return
Video
Top Stories
Supreme Court Justices rule gay workers protected from job discrimination
Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart and other stores recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
Video
What’s Driving You Crazy? – H-O-V lane closures
Video
Long lines form hours before DMV reopens with limited services
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Hotter again before the winds return
Video
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning, June 12, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, June 11th
Video
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Thursday morning, June 11, 2020
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, June 10th
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
City National Arena begins limited reopening Friday
Video
Golden Knights “rock” NHL Fan Choice Awards
WEB EXTRA: Raiders Pres. Mark Badain talks about staffing Allegiant Stadium
Video
Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore nominated for NHL perseverance award
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Lindsey talks one-on-one with director Judd Apatow
Video
Top Stories
Small cars, big action at 702 RC Raceway
Video
Chef Nanny prepares pasta from scratch
Video
702 RC Raceway is an indoor racing facility
Video
Zero Rez is cleaning up homes and businesses throughout the valley
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
702 RC Raceway is an indoor racing facility
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jun 15, 2020 / 05:50 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jun 15, 2020 / 05:51 AM PDT
Bring your own cars, or rent one from the facility
Trending Stories
Family of Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis says he’s paralyzed, has been ‘tentatively accepted’ to spine rehabilitation center
Video
NEW: Nevada exceeds 11K COVID-19 cases with more than 200 reported in 24-hour period
Video released shows man accused of shooting officer firing his weapon near police and protesters
Video
Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart and other stores recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
Video
Governor Sisolak calls for investigation after legal observers were detained during protest on Las Vegas Strip
Video