21st Century Oncology provides next level cancer care

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Deadly shooting in northeast Las Vegas
Top Stories
Police investigating murder-suicide in southeast valley
Video
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara addresses parents’ latest questions during virtual meeting
Video
Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in northeast valley
Video
It’s Here!: Circa Resort & Casino opens in historic moment in Downtown Las Vegas
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, October 27th
Video
Top Stories
Keep the jackets & sweaters for now
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, October 26th
Video
Howling winds contribute to chilly temperatures in Las Vegas valley
Video
An abrupt & chilly change
Video
Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to intensify into hurricane as it enters Gulf
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
UNLV, Reno rivalry filled with highlights and infamous moments
Video
FIRST LOOK: Circa Resort puts emphasis on sports with biggest sportsbook in Las Vegas
Video
Raiders defense ranks 26th in league
Video
Rebels kickoff Allegiant Stadium debut against bitter rival
Video
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
Flu Shot
Top Stories
Flavoring every moment at the new Baskin Robbins
Video
Top Stories
Piff the Magic Dragon returns to the Flamingo this Thursday
Video
After 7 long months Absinthe makes its return
Video
Partners in Primary Care is focused on keeping seniors healthy
Video
21st Century Oncology provides next level cancer care
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
21st Century Oncology provides next level cancer care
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Oct 28, 2020 / 06:25 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2020 / 06:25 AM PDT
21st Century Oncology is located at 52 N. Pecos Road. Learn more at 21co.com
Don't Miss
8 News Now presents: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
WATCH: Hispanic Heritage flag ceremony at City Hall
Video
Mariachi group highlights importance of Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
Spanish, Baroque-Pueblo architectural influence seen throughout the Southwest
Video
Hispanic cultural center finding new ways to tell historical narratives
Bernardo de Gálvez: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in New Orleans
Video
First-generation business owners find dream in sharing heritage, culture
Video
Trending Stories
Closed casinos, buffets ‘the new normal’ as Red Rock Resorts sees satisfying profits
Police investigating murder-suicide in southeast valley
Video
ONLY ON 8: Family of bicyclist killed during an attack Sunday morning in the east valley speaks for first time
Video
President Trump lands at McCarran; visit will impact traffic, travel into Wednesday morning
Video
Report: Witnesses recount what led up to deadly attack on bicyclist
Video