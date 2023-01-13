KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 13, 2023 / 04:10 PM PST
Updated: Jan 13, 2023 / 04:10 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Dam Film Festival is back! The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival will be held in Boulder City at the Elaine K. Smith Center February 16th through the 20th. Roqui Theus is joined by Lee Lanier with all the Dam details.
