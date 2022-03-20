LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Project Marilyn is just 3 years old, but they have already made quite the impact on Vegas by providing products like pads, feminine wipes, and tampons to women in need to fight period poverty.

The non-profit has teamed up with Baby’s Bounty to send thousands of supplies overseas to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. For those women who may not have access to these items during this time of crisis.

The goal is to send 3 to 4 pallets of supplies over to Poland in the next coming weeks.

Founder Wendi Schweigart created the non-profit as a way to honor her late mother as she saw a need in the community and now plans to help women overseas.

“We are small, but we want to do what we can and show the people of Ukraine what a big heart las Vegas, Southern Nevada has,” says Schweigart. “They are using tampons for bullet wounds which I didn’t even realize so it is eye-opening of what is going in over there so we are sending tampons, pads, and whatever we can to help however we can, whatever the items are needed for.”

These pallets are set to be donated in the coming weeks and Project Marilyn says they will continue to donate as much as they can as the need continues overseas.

For more information visit Projectmarylin.com.