‘Friendship Circle’ of Las Vegas held its annual event Sunday to help create a more inclusive community.

The non-profit pairs teens and young adult volunteers with other youth who have a disability.

Through shared experiences, their bonds form.



Rabbi Levi Harlig, of Friendship Circle, said “we’ve doubled in size compared to two years ago before the pandemic. People want to get out the house and celebrate for a good cause.”

The organization is always accepting volunteers and participants. To learn more, visit Friendship Circle Las Vegas – Friends | Support | Programs (lvfriendshipcircle.com)