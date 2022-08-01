LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The battery case against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men is delayed another two months, at least.

All four men face charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery with substantial bodily harm in connection with an incident outside of a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5 during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend.

Alvin Kamara (LVMPD/KLAS)

In court Monday, lawyers for all four men asked Judge Colleen McCarty for another 60 days to review the case. None of the four defendants appeared in court. Reporter Nick Underhill tweeted Kamara was at practice in Louisiana on Monday morning.

Lawyers for the four men made a similar request in April.

Kamara was named a suspect in the beating before the NFL Pro Bowl on Feb. 6. Kamara was interrogated and arrested following the game. Lammons turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Initial reports from Las Vegas Metro police said that the victim was interviewed at a local hospital where he told investigators that several men at Drai’s nightclub had beaten him. He could only describe one of the suspects, who police later identified as Kamara.

Chris Lammons (LVMPD/KLAS)

The victim told police that he was waiting outside an elevator alongside a group of people, including the four suspects. When the elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on the victim’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, police said.

According to police, after the victim pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall.

Evidence in the case includes surveillance video and an audio recording in a limousine.

Police reviewed video of the incident, writing in a report, “the story is exactly like how [the victim] describes the attack.” Police said the video shows Kamara pushing the victim and punching him in the face, the report said.

The NFL has not commented on the incident.