Las Vegas movie tour features local cinematic history

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A movie tour shuttle bus is allowing a new kind of celebration of the history of Las Vegas by providing an immersive sightseeing tour of the city’s cinematic history.

The shuttle will be driving from downtown to the Strip in a theater on wheels while exploring locations where movie scenes were filmed.

The shuttle will play movie clips and feature movie memorabilia and posters while featuring films produced in Las Vegas, such as “The Hangover,” “Race to Witch Mountain,” and “Ocean’s 11.”