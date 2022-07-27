LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada State Police responded to a reported fatal crash on Sunday at State Route 159, about four miles west of Red Rock Casino.

Around 12:29 p.m. on Sunday, a white Dodge Ram 5500 was traveling southbound on SR159 passing mile marker two. According to police, a black Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on SR159 approaching the same mile marker when the motorcycle for unknown reasons drifted into the northbound travel lane.

The motorcycle traveled in front of the Dodge Ram where the front of the motorcycle hit the front of the Dodge Ram causing the motorcyclist to be ejected, according to police.

Erin Anthony O’Hayer, 50, from Las Vegas was identified as the rider. O’Hayer succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Dodge Ram driver has been identified as a male adult. He did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 33rd fatal crash for 2022, resulting in 39 fatalities.