LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcycle versus vehicle collision took place on North Rampart Boulevard, north of West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to police, leaving one dead and one injured.

According to police and witness statements, a black Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rampart Boulevard, approaching the intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard when a Hyundai Sonata, in a private driveway, made a right turn, entering Rampart Boulevard. This put the Hyundai directly into the path of the motorcyclist, leading the motorcycle to collide with the left side of the Hyundai.

The rider was reportedly separated from the motorcycle, where he came to rest in the roadway.

The motorcyclist has only been identified as a 22-year-old male. He was reportedly transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries, eventually succumbing to them, and was pronounced deceased by UMC Trauma.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and sustained reported injuries, according to a police report.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 35th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

This incident is still being investigated.