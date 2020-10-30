Las Vegas Motor Speedway holds first fan-attended sporting event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the fastest cars in the world will roar into the Las Vegas valley for a weekend of racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Dodge NHRA Finals is the first professional sports event to allow fans in Las Vegas.

Jeff Motley with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway said will adhere to a 10% capacity for fans and the tickets went fast.

“We don’t have any tickets for the race. We don’t have any camping spaces available.”

He said all tickets are digital and all purchases at the speedway will be done cashless. Fans will also have to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“I can tell you we take a great responsibility in being the first venue to host fans,” Motley said.

The qualifying races start at noon on Saturday with the final rounds on Sunday.