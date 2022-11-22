Children were not wearing seatbelts during crash, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother is accused of driving drunk with two children in the car before she crashed into another vehicle that was stopped for a school bus, according to an arrest report.

Kara Johnson, 44, is facing several charges including DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and child abuse or neglect for the crash on Nov. 14, records showed.

Johnson was driving an unregistered 1998 Dodge Caravan southbound near Las Vegas and Nellis boulevards around 5 p.m. when she rear-ended a car that was stopped for a school bus with an activated stop sign, the report said.

She was driving approximately 45 mph before crashing into the other vehicle, according to the report.

Two children were inside the car without seatbelts on, the report said.

Police found a 40-ounce beer can in the car, noticed the vehicle “smelled heavily of alcohol,” and noted that a witness said they saw Johnson get out of the car and begin “stumbling around,” according to the report.

Johnson and the children were taken to a nearby hospital, where officers saw she had bloodshot and watery eyes, the report said.

Both children were injured in the crash, and one had a broken shoulder that will require surgery, the report said.

Johnson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where she was being held Tuesday on $50,000 bail.