Las Vegas (KLAS)— On April 24 the Las Vegas Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, in partnership with the Road Alliance Project, hosted ‘Community Safety Day,’ to raise awareness of traffic safety and to educate the Las Vegas community on things that can be done to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities.

One group advocating for safety is ‘Car seats for Christy’. They teach parents how to properly use car seats to help save lives.

Joanne Arballo with the group says, unfortunately. Three out of four cars seats aren’t installed the right way

“When you’re driving and you do get in a fender bender, you never know if a little one is in that car till after the fact. Always drive as if there is a newborn coming home from the hospital.”

Arballo also says a child must stay in a booster seat till they are 4 foot 9 inches tall and babies must remain in a rear-facing car seat till two years old.