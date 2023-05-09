LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Clark County School District middle school teacher entered a plea for charges related to inappropriate contact with a student.

Bryan Brady, 45, appeared in court on Tuesday, May 1, and agreed to an Alford Plea for unlawful contact with a child, according to court records.

While a defendant does not admit guilt through this type of plea, the defendant admits there is enough evidence for a conviction.

Brady was arrested Oct. of 2021, and charged with five counts of inappropriate contact with a child, a gross misdemeanor, according to the Clark County School District Police Department.

CCSDPD said at the time an investigation began at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School after several students reported Brady to staff for inappropriate behavior.

Brady had been employed as a teacher with CCSD since 2017. As part of his plea, Brady can no longer work for the district.

His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8.