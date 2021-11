LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northeast valley Tuesday afternoon.

Metro says the shooting happened on the 2100 block of North Pecos Road near Lake Mead Blvd.

Police say a suspect is in custody and all officers are OK.

Pecos Road is shut down in both directions between Carey Ave, and Lake Mead Blvd.

Metro police OIS scene on Pecos near Lake Mead. Photo: KLAS

This is a developing incident – check back for updates.