LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who is still on the ground in Ukraine protecting orphans in his care shared an update with 8 News Now Wednesday, two weeks after Russia’s invasion into Ukraine began.



“We did not believe it was going to come to this,” Mark Davis said.

Davis has been living in Ukraine off and on for a decade, running ‘Abundance International,’ a non-profit that houses orphans across the country.



“You can’t explain to an infant what war is,” Davis explained.

Since the war in Ukraine began on February 24, the children in his care are living in bomb shelters, as fighting continues in their home countries of Mykolaiv and Kherson, which Davis said is now mainly controlled by Russian forces.



“We can’t do anything for them,” Davis said. “I can’t get past the tanks and into Russian territory to bring supplies.”

Davis told 8 News Now he has done everything he can to keep himself and others safe but wants people in the valley to know there are ways to make a difference.



“I want to be that conduit and that bridge between people whose hearts are here,” he said, addressing people in Las Vegas. “And give them a chance to actually do something real.”

He added that every donation and offer to help kids get the supplies they need make the hardest of times just a little brighter.



“Amazing things are happening among the darkness,” Davis concluded.