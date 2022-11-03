LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said.

Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas.

On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man who was shot on the sidewalk at Sierra Vista Drive and Wilson Square.

Thomas was found suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police learned that Thomas had been in a relationship with Gray’s mother. On the morning of the shooting around 8:30 a.m., the mother found fire damage to her apartment door. She believed Thomas had committed the arson because he had been threatening her and saying he was going to kill her, according to an arrest report.

Two hours later, the mother confronted Thomas, who denied lighting her door on fire. After the argument, she tried to leave his residence when he grabbed her by the throat, threatened to kill her, pushed her to the ground, and told her “you don’t know who you’re f—ing with,” the report said.

She called police, and a domestic battery report was filed, but Thomas was not arrested. Officers said they noted no “observable physical signs” of the battery and that there were no witnesses, the report said.

After the incident, she asked Gray to bring a fire extinguisher to her home around noon because she was scared, and Gray stayed with her for several hours before leaving, the report said.

Thomas was found shot later that night and a witness saw a man run from the scene carrying what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun, according to the report.

The day after the shooting, Gray’s mother told police that throughout her relationship with Thomas, he was extremely jealous and violent towards her, and remained that way even while they were separated for some time. She told them that on Aug. 27, Thomas had lit her sister’s car on fire, called her, and began threatening to kill her, the report said.

Police said Gray gave conflicting statements in a Sept. 1 interview. They also found text messages that indicated Gray was planning on confronting Thomas the night of the shooting, the report said.

A warrant for Gray’s arrest was issued on Sept. 14. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 26.

He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 15.