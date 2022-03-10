LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man pled guilty Wednesday to participating in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration and a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) lender while he was on pre-trial release for an attempted robbery charge.

27-year-old Keyawn Lloyd Cook Jr. pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for filing fraudulent loan applications for over $100,000 in COVID relief funds guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

According to court documents, Cook submitted at least five fraudulent loan applications over a 15-month period for Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funding and for PPP funding.

As part of the scheme, Cook submitted loan applications in the names of multiple fake businesses, claiming to operate in various industries. He falsely claimed to have nine and 12 employees in applications for EIDL funding and falsely claimed gross revenues of $50,000 by a non-existing barber shop for PPP funding.

In a separate case, Cook was also sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for an attempted robbery of an armored car employee during a delivery to a bank in 2019.