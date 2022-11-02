LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who police said was likely on meth allegedly sped through a red light before causing a crash that killed a young woman last week, according to an arrest report.

Ramesh Hulugalle, 41, is charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and failing to obey a red traffic signal.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, a crash was reported at the intersection of Eastern and Hacienda avenues. A man called 911 and told dispatchers that the person he crashed with, identified as Hulugalle, was “yelling and acting erratic,” the report said.

Police found that Hulugalle, driving a Jeep Compass, was driving northbound on Eastern in the center lane before running a red light and hitting a Hyundai Elantra that was turning from the left lane at the intersection. The Hyundai then hit a nearby Toyota Corolla twice as it “rotated through the intersection” before stopping on a sidewalk, according to the report.

Hulugalle was driving at 58 mph before the crash and “at no point,” tried to hit his brakes, the report said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Faith Hodgson, was trapped inside the car before she was rescued by first responders and taken to the hospital. She died there less than an hour after the crash, the report said.

Hulugalle eventually walked away from the crash and continued to act erratic before also being taken to the hospital. the report said.

First responders told police dispatch that they believe Hulugalle was impaired. Officers who spoke to Hulugalle at the hospital said he was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine because of his driving pattern, behavior, and other observations, according to the report.

Hulugalle told officers that he had just been “out for a ride,” could not remember the color of the traffic signal before the crash, and did not believe he was wearing his seatbelt, the report said.

A blood draw was taken from Hulugalle but the results were not available Wednesday. He was being held in the Clark County Detention Center, where bail has not been set yet.

A booking photo of Hulugalle was not immediately available.