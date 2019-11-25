Las Vegas man arrested with $1.9M worth of meth, authorities say

Authorities say the car had three boxes containing 43 pounds of meth. (Photo credit: Mohave county Sheriff’s Office)

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Arizona made a major drug bust. Israel Tellez-Nava, of Las Vegas, was arrested with nearly $2 million worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to law enforcement officials.

They say the drugs were in plain sight. Tellez-Nava, 35, was taken into custody immediately.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says 43 pounds of meth were inside the vehicle. Tellez-Nava faces charges, including transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs.

