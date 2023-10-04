LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was arrested for DUI, speeding, and other traffic violations in March 2023 and had a warrant for his arrest for not showing up for court was taken into custody after a multi-vehicle crash last month.

Francisco Jimenez, 27, was arrested following a crash on the evening of Sept. 23 that involved him and three other vehicles. According to his arrest report, Jimenez, who was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck, was speeding and ran a red light at the five-way intersection of Fremont and Bruce streets and struck three other vehicles before rolling over three times. The impact was so severe police said the pickup truck’s passenger side tires were sheared off and one of the wheels flew more than 200 feet before landing in a convenience store parking lot.

Jimenez was able to crawl out of the back window with the help of a police officer. The three other vehicles had major damage and the drivers suffered injuries, the report stated.

When Las Vegas Metropolitan police checked records on Jimenez, they learned he failed to appear in court in March for the DUI charge and other traffic violations and there was a bench warrant for his arrest, according to court documents.

He now faces the following charges:

DUI

Speeding

No proof of insurance

Driving without a valid drivers license

Operating an expired/unregistered vehicle

Reckless driving

Jimenez entered a not guilty plea on Sept. 26 and is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center being held on a $10,000 bail.

He is due to have a hearing on the warrant on Oct. 11.