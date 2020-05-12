Las Vegas man arrested in 2013 cold case killing in South Lake Tahoe

RENO — A former Lake Tahoe resident living in Las Vegas has been arrested as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe, California nearly seven years ago.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department says FBI agents and Las Vegas police arrested 34-year-old Sean Donohoe Tuesday in the cold case killing of 27-year-old Manpreet Singh of South Lake Tahoe.

Surveillance video showed a lone, masked gunman walked into the US Gasoline Station the night of Aug. 6, 2013, shot Singh and left without taking anything.

Investigators say they received a tip last summer that helped lead them to Donohoe.