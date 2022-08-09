LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The man accused of fatally shooting his cousin and wounding two others in a Mirage hotel room appeared in court on Tuesday for his bail hearing and received the court date for his preliminary hearing.

Billy Deray Hemsley, 54, appeared before a judge after being charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in a shooting on Aug. 4 at the Mirage. Hemsley was ordered to be held without bail until his next hearing.

Hemsley also received the court date for his preliminary hearing which will be on Sept. 21, 2022.

He was accused of fatally shooting 49-year-old, Aucturius Dwyane Milner, inside of a hotel room at the Mirage. Milner was Hemsley’s cousin and according to court records the family accounts, Hemsley attempted to kill Milner almost 20 years ago.

Hemsley also shot two women, Milner’s daughter, and her girlfriend, both were wounded and taken to a local hospital, police say. According to a family member, Milner’s daughter was shot 15 times.

According to police, Hemsley and Milner were “play fighting” when Hemsley pulled a gun out and shot Milner. He later told police he shot his cousin while he was choking him.

Hemsley was taken into custody on the morning of Aug. 5 near Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue, nearly six hours after police said he shot and killed Milner.