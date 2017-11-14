Las Vegas Lights introduce first head coach

Tuesday the Las Vegas Lights FC officially introduced the franchise’s first head coach, José Luis Sánchez Solá. The 58-year-old from Mexico is known as vibrant and fiery, and comes to Las Vegas with coaching experience in several professional soccer leagues.

Solá, commonly known by his nickname, Chelís, was formally introduced during a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 12 p.m. at Inspire Theatre in Downtown Las Vegas. The event was free and open to the public.

Chelís is currently a soccer analyst on ESPN Deportes, the network’s Spanish-language channel. He will become the first head coach in history to lead teams in the first and second divisions of professional soccer in both the United States in Mexico. He led the Major League Soccer club Chivas USA in 2013.

“I am extremely excited to build a spectacular team for a spectacular city,” said Chelís. “I am grateful to Las Vegas Lights FC for the opportunity to excite this city with the most beautiful sport in the world.”

Lights’ owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook, said he wants Chelís to push the envelope of professional soccer.

:We want to play an attacking, flashy, exciting brand of soccer, and Chelís shares that same vision,” said Lashbrook. “(Chelís has) a sense of style and flair that fits with our vibrant, electric city and community.”

The Lights FC is the 33rd team in the United Soccer League. The team will begin preseason play at Cashman Field in February. Season tickets include more than 20 games and start at $200.