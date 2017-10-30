The Las Vegas Lights, the city’s new USL soccer team, unveiled its first-ever logo today, live on 8 News Now.

The logo is designed to look like a neon sign and meant to tie the team to its roots in Downtown Las Vegas. It came about after weeks of submissions by fans.

“We had a lot of people submit things about ‘Life is Beautiful,’ and all that means for Downtown Las Vegas,” said team founder and owner Brett Lashbrook.

“We had a choice to make. We could make a traditional soccer crest, but we said, ‘let’s do it in a Las Vegas way. Let’s take the Las Vegas sign, turn it 90 degrees and do something unique there,'” said Lashbrook.

The team also announced new prices for season tickets. Lashbrook said packages start at $200 for more than 20 games, plus a team jersey.

“We don’t want to give anyone an excuse not to give us a chance to come to a game,” said Lashbrook.

The team begins play at Cashman Field in February. The USL is a step below Major League Soccer. Las Vegas will be the league’s 33rd team, joining natural rivals, such as Reno, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles.