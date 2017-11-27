Las Vegas Lights FC to play three MLS teams

The Las Vegas Lights FC announced the team will play three home games against Major League Soccer clubs in February before their inaugural season.

Team owner Brett Lashbrook made the announcement Monday morning alongside Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Each game is slated for a Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Cashman Field, the Lights’ home stadium.

February 10th vs. Montreal Impact

February 17th vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

February 24th vs. DC United

The games are preseason tuneups for the MLS squads and do not count against their regular-season record. Lashbrook said he hopes to attract more professional soccer teams to Las Vegas and make Southern Nevada something like a spring training hub for MLS franchises.

The MLS matches are part of the Lights’ season ticket packages, which will include at least 20 games. Season tickets are on sale now and start at $200, with each season ticket purchased including a free team jersey.

The Lights FC, the 33rd team in the USL, will begin preseason play at Cashman Field in February.