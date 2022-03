LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Las Vegas Lights Football Club announced their home games at Cashman Field will now be smoke-free.

“The Southern Nevada Health District commends the Las Vegas Lights FC for its commitment to reducing

exposure to smoking and secondhand smoke for its fans, players, and staff members. Smoke-free spaces

are a win for the overall health of our community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for

the Southern Nevada Health District.

The policy includes all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vapes, and will be enforced in all areas within Cashman Field.

“Lights FC is proud to partner with Southern Nevada Health District on this important community

initiative,” said Brett Lashbrook, Lights FC Owner and CEO. “Our decision to make Cashman Field smokefree for our matches was an important step in our collective aim to make living smoke-free everyone’s

goooooooooooal!”

The Southern Nevada Health District encourages all employers and venues to follow smoke-free policies.

For more information on smoke-free meeting spaces and housing directories, as well as resources to help quit smoking, visit this link. Or, this link for the Spanish-language page.