Las Vegas Lights become first sports team to partner with marijuana dispensary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Las_Vegas_Lights_logo_1523661176525.JPG

The Las Vegas Lights made history Friday.  The city’s new USL soccer team has decided to partner with a marijuana dispensary. The Lights made the announcement Friday via Twitter.

In a tweet, the Las Vegas Lights said:

“We were going to wait till 4:20 pm, but we were just too excited 😏 We are proud to announce our partnership with @NuwuCannabis! The first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary. ONLY. IN. VEGAS.”

The Las Vegas Lights are a team that is always making announcements with flare.

Last month, the Lights revealed its new mascot when “Cash the Soccer Rocker” rode in on a Harley Davidson motorcycle for the big reveal.

The Las Vegas Lights is the city’s first professional soccer franchise.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories