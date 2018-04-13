Las Vegas Lights become first sports team to partner with marijuana dispensary

The Las Vegas Lights made history Friday. The city’s new USL soccer team has decided to partner with a marijuana dispensary. The Lights made the announcement Friday via Twitter.

In a tweet, the Las Vegas Lights said:

“We were going to wait till 4:20 pm, but we were just too excited 😏 We are proud to announce our partnership with @NuwuCannabis! The first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary. ONLY. IN. VEGAS.”

The Las Vegas Lights are a team that is always making announcements with flare.

Last month, the Lights revealed its new mascot when “Cash the Soccer Rocker” rode in on a Harley Davidson motorcycle for the big reveal.

The Las Vegas Lights is the city’s first professional soccer franchise.