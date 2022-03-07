LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas lawyer faces federal charges in connection with an FBI agent-involved shooting last week.

Matthew Beasley is charged with one count of assault on a federal officer for allegedly pointing a gun at an FBI agent when they came to his house.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in the 5400 block of Ruffian Road near 215 and Ann Road.

Three FBI agents said they arrived at Beasley’s home, finding him pointing a gun to his head, court documents said. An agent said “drop the gun,” when Beasley pointed the weapon at one of the agents.

One of the agents then shot Beasley.

According to court documents, “Beasley appeared to be anticipating that the FBI would be arriving at his residence.”

The FBI has not revealed why or if it is investigating Beasley.

8 News Now visited an address to Beasley’s law office last week, but the office was closed.

A website for Beasley Law Group has since been deactivated.