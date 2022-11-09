LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 2023 in the criminal case against Alvin Kamara and three other men accused in a beating outside of a Las Vegas Strip nightclub.

Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men face criminal charges connected to the incident outside of a Strip nightclub on Feb. 5 during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend.

Alvin Kamara (LVMPD/KLAS)

Darnell Greene, the victim in the case, filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara in a Louisiana court, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last month. The filing includes a request for compensatory and punitive damages.

After several months of negotiations between lawyers and prosecutors, Judge Harmony Letizia set the preliminary hearing for March 1. The hearing is not a trial. It is a procedural measure where court cases in Las Vegas Justice Court are bound up to district court.

A civil lawsuit filed against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara includes photographs of the alleged beating of a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. (District court/KLAS)

Greene told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s Nightclub alongside a group of people, including the four suspects. When the elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on the victim’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, police said.

According to police, after the victim pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall.

Kamara would have to appear in person for the hearing.