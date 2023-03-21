LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Waffle for a Cause” is scheduled for Saturday, and the fundraising event is set to settle the score as to who can eat the most waffles in five minutes.

Local firefighters and Clark County School District police officers will face off in the competition for a good cause. Officials say some of the benefactors of the waffle throw-down will be police dogs, helping to raise money for the K9 officers’ maintenance and supplies. Each waffle eaten will mean $5 for their organization.

In addition to the waffle eating competition, there will be a sugar squatting contest where participants go head to head to see who can complete the most squats while carrying 25 pounds of sugar in five minutes. The winner gets free waffles for the year.

“This year, we want to continue our tradition of celebrating those on the front lines by giving back and keeping our other traditional Waffle Eating Contest,” said Tiffany Biscoe, owner of Tiabi Coffee and Waffle.

The international waffle day celebration starts at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday at 3961 Maryland Parkway. More information on how to participate is available at the Tiabi Coffee and Waffle website.