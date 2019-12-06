Las Vegas housing prices flat for past 2 months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Home prices in Southern Nevada remained flat in November, for the second month in a row. The median price of an existing single-family home sold in November was $307,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

Although prices were flat the past few months, they are still higher than at the same time last year. This November had a 4.1% increase in price over November 2018.

“Home prices have been rising gradually compared to last year and the past several years. Sales have been running slightly behind last year’s pace. Homes are staying on the market a little longer. And our local housing supply is still very tight and only about half of what we’d like it to be,” said GLVAR President Janet Carpenter.

Local housing prices had been soaring with double-digit increases from year-to-year since 2012, before slowing down this year. As the prices have been rising, sales have slowed down.

The total number of homes, condos and town homes sold in November was 2,946. At the end of November, there were more than 8,000 properties listed without offers.