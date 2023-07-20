LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Maverick Helicopters announced Thursday a series of experiences for F1 fans in Las Vegas the week of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The experiences will be offered starting on Nov. 15 through Nov. 18, the week of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. People taking the helicopter tours are promised “premier aerial views of the Las Vegas Strip, race circuit and iconic Grand Canyon.”

Photo provided by Maverick Helicopters

A “Vegas Victory Lap” offering is said to offer a 12-minute flight that showcases the F1 track currently being constructed on and around the Las Vegas Strip.

“Guests will witness the iconic Vegas skyline from a luxury helicopter with panoramic views of Caesars Palace, Bellagio, F1’s Paddock Building, Wynn, The Venetian, Allegiant Stadium, Sphere, Downtown Las Vegas and more,” said the release from Maverick Helicopters.

Flights on the Vegas Victory Lap tour start at $199 per person with a 4½ hour offering that includes a stop at the Grand Canyon, running $799 per person to start. At $829 per person version that lands around sunset is also offered.

More information and ticket availability is available at the Maverick Helicopters website.