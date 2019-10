LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As southern Nevada marks the 2nd anniversary of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas, the Regional Transportation Commission is giving drivers a positive message on their morning commute.

On air and online, we’re featuring positive survivor stories, culminating in the 10pm ceremony at the downtown Las Vegas Healing Garden.