LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A timeline of the road work, track lighting, and temporary bridge installations along what will be the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in the upcoming Formula 1 race for the next week has been released.

The release stated that the schedule is subject to change.

KOVAL LANE AND HARMON AVENUE TRACK PAVING

There will be alternating lane closures on Koval Lane and East Harmon Avenue and full closure at the intersection of Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue, Koval Lane, and Rochelle Avenue for track paving.

Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue will have alternate lane closures daily from Monday, Oct. 9 to Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TRACK LIGHTING INSTALLATION

There will be overnight rolling lane closures for the installation of track lighting at the following locations and times:

Koval Lane southbound between Westchester Drive and Rochelle Avenue will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Sunday, October 8 through Friday, October 13.

Spring Mountain Road westbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and the entrance of Fashion Show Mall will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from 9:00 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily Monday, October 9 to Wednesday, October 11.

Sands Avenue eastbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and Manhattan Street will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13.

Harmon Avenue eastbound between Planet Hollywood and Audrie Street will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from midnight to 9:00 a.m. daily beginning Wednesday, October 11 through Friday, October 13.

TRACK BARRIER INSTALLATION

There will be overnight rolling lane closures for the installation of track barrier installation at the following locations and times:

Harmon Avenue eastbound and westbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane will experience lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts, from 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 8 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 9 for temporary lane striping.

Harmon Avenue eastbound between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Monday, October 9 through Tuesday, October 10.

Harmon Avenue westbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Wednesday, October 11 through Thursday, October 12.

Once track barrier installation is complete, there will be partial lane reductions on Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane.

BELLAGIO GRANDSTAND CONSTRUCTION-RELATED LANE CLOSURES

Due to the construction project by MGM Resorts International for the Bellagio Fountain Club and Grandstands, there will be a two-lane closure on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive. The sidewalk in front of Bellagio will be closed.

The lane and sidewalk closures will be 24/7 throughout the event.

RTC ROUTE IMPACTS

Due to the closure of Koval Lane, RTC Route 119 – Simmons/Koval is detouring off of Koval Lane between Sands Avenue and Harmon Avenue but extended to Tropicana Avenue, as needed. For information on impacted RTC transit routes, please visit the RTC website.