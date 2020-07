LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire in the northwest part of the valley on Monday around 9:03 a.m. The fire happened in a residential area near Rancho Drive and Alexander Road on North Jory Trail.

According to firefighters, the home sustained heavy damage in the rear and interior. No injuries were reported.

F3H TOC: 9:05AM. 4057 Jory Trail. heavy fire/smoke from 1-sto house, fire is OUT, heavy dmg to rear & interior of house, no injuries reported, cause U/I, crews looking for hot spots. #PIO1NEWS. E9,42,43,45,53, T43,54, R9,55, EMS1, AR3, B4,15, PIO1, 6i2,6,11. Incident-0237773 W4 pic.twitter.com/gncsu3JOHm — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 6, 2020