LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 63-year-old teacher at Walter Bracken STEAM Academy was arrested Tuesday in an investigation into lewdness with a child, according to the Clark County School District.

Alfredo Caracena was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of lewdness with a child. He has been a teacher with CCSD since 2018, according to a school district news release. He no longer works for CCSD.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began last week. The arrest was made by CCSD Police Department officers.

Bracken is an elementary school.